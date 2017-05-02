Chipotle has teamed up with Bellevue University to offer its employees a bachelor's program in business specially tailored to their needs, the company said Tuesday.

As part of the program, Bellevue University will work with the restaurant chain on a curriculum that fuses realtime lessons in the industry with academic practices.

"This degree enables our employees to apply what they learn in the classroom to their work at Chipotle and vice versa," said Chipotle CEO Steve Ellis. "Employees will gain a solid understanding of business operations including people development, marketing, and decision making."

The program is designed around employees' schedules and can take a minimum of 18 months. The company did not specify the cost of the program, but said that students who enroll can receive up to $5,250 in tuition aid.

In August of 2016, the company announced a partnership with Guild Education that enables employees to earn a high school, college or graduate degree, and study English as a second language.