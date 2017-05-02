Building An Inclusive Corporate Culture

On Point

A fatal police shooting of a Texas 15-year-old raises questions

According to local police, Jordan Edwards, a freshman at Mesquite High School in Balch Springs, Tex., was riding in a car that was backing up aggressively toward them when they fired, killing Edwards with a gunshot wound to the head. But yesterday, the Balch Springs police chief told reporters that the video showed a different story – the vehicle had been driving normally at the time. The revelation has put the town on edge. “There were no weapons involved; there was no aggressive behavior; these were not suspects,” said a lawyer for the Edwards family. Edwards was a popular kid and his death has unnerved the small community.

New York Times

An investment group would like more "urban" on the Urban Outfitters board

Their homogeneous board is being blamed by an investment group for the retailer’s recent subpar performance. Yesterday, the CtW Investment Group sent a letter to Urban Outfitter shareholders criticizing the “extreme insularity” of the board of directors. "For a company that is so reliant on global sourcing and focused on women," the CtW executive director wrote, "it is surprising that the board consists of largely Caucasian males with law and finance backgrounds." Two of nine Urban Outfitters board members are women, one is the wife of the CEO. The company responded in an emailed statement to Fortune, saying that they have “been demonstrably responsive to shareholders' input regarding Board composition and governance."

Fortune

What are we to make of the outsized success of Get Out?

Mark Harris ticks through the reasons that Get Out should not have been a Hollywood smash: It was cheap, had a first time director, no bankable stars (to speak of), it was based on no other work and it wasn’t sequel-ready. Miss anything? Oh yes, it was a long form horror-comedy about race. “It was an accident, although it now feels like an inevitability, that Get Out arrived in movie theaters the very weekend that Moonlight not only won the Best Picture Academy Award but, thanks to the Oscar telecast’s twist ending, appeared to win only by withstanding a hurricane, gently but determinedly wresting its moment from a stage full of churning, baffled white people,” he writes. So, will this original work give future greenlighters the courage they need to keep making real movies? Or will the search for the next Get Out become the quest to get Jordan Peele to direct the next Marvel movie?

Medium

Hate speech spurs a college campus into action

Classes were canceled Monday at St. Olaf’s college in Northfield, Minnesota, after an escalation of hate speech fueled the campus into a weekend of peaceful protests. After a note left on a student’s car calling her a nigger and threatening, “You have spoken up too much. You will change nothing. Shut up or I will shut you up,” students shut down the cafeteria during dinner, among other actions. The administration suspended classes on Monday ahead of a student boycott; they plan to hold meetings this week to discuss diversity. Said one student on her Instagram: “The St. Olaf students of color are some of the most courageous, powerful, and incredible people I've ever experienced. Think racists can get away with hate crime and any slurs here? Ask the students: think again.” Of the nearly 3,000 full-time students at St. Olaf College 2,214 of the students are white and 63 are black.

Washington Post

A new writer's retreat for women of color

Check out this new two-week, residential writing retreat at SMU-in-Taos in Taos, New Mexico hosted by Jack Jones Literary Arts. It’s open exclusively to women of color, and eleven fully-funded scholarships - one offered by Roxane Gay - are available to help defray costs. National Book Award finalist, Angela Flournoy, author of The Turner House , will be joining as Writer-in-Residence for week one, and Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellow and NEA award winner, Angel Nafis, author of BlackGirl Mansion , will join as Writer-in-Residence for week two. Professional and emerging women writers of color at work on book projects are eligible. Share with the women you know who could use some space to create. Hurry! Deadline to apply is May 5.

Jack Jones Literary Arts