Internet

India’s Video Streaming Service Bigflix Is Banking on Bollywood For Worldwide Success

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:17 AM ET

Indian video streaming service BigFlix wants to take Bollywood blockbusters to a worldwide viewership.

With more than 2,000 films in Hindi and eight other Indian languages in its inventory, Bigflix has global aspirations just days after it was launched in Dubai, CNN reports.

While the Indian expat community in the United Arab Emirates is sizable, at more than 2.5 million, BigFlix wants to reach members of the 30-million-strong Indian diaspora located around the world.

BigFlix's user base already numbers about 3.9 million, and the company has set a target of attracting 10 million users over the next two years. To achieve this, the company is planning to expand into the U.S., Canada and Australia.

For more on Netflix, watch Fortune's video:

As people in India increasingly get connected, the country is forecast to have nearly a billion Internet users by 2021. According to a recent study by Google (googl) and KPMG (kpmg), over half of them will be Indian-language users.

