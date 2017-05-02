Tech
Search
LeadershipHow This Employee Blew His Boss Away on His First Day of Work
MediaHere’s Why Some People Are Willing to Pay For the News
153449618
twilioBusiness Software Company Twilio’s Shares Plunge 30%
TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 - Day 1
ChipotleChipotle Is Offering an Accelerated Business Degree Program to Its Workers
Apple

Surprise: Apple iPhone Sales Fall in Latest Quarter

Reuters
Updated: 4:46 PM ET | Originally published: 4:38 PM ET

Apple Inc reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter on Tuesday, indicating that customers had held back purchases in anticipation of the 10th-anniversary edition launch of the company's most important product.

Shares (aapl) of the world's most valuable listed company were down 1.2% at $145.78 in after-hours trading.

The company boosted its capital return program by $50 billion, increasing its share repurchase authorization by $35 billion and raising its quarterly dividend by 10.5%.

Apple sold 50.76 million iPhones in its fiscal second quarter ended April 1, down from 51.19 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had estimated iPhone sales of 52.27 million, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

However, revenue from the smartphones rose 1.2% in the quarter.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Expectations are building ahead of Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone range this fall, with investors hoping that the launch would help bolster sales.

Apple typically launches its new iPhones in September.

A big jump in sales usually follows in the holiday quarter, before demand tapers over the next few quarters as customers hold back ahead of the next launch.

Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone range might sport features such as wireless charging, 3-D facial recognition and a curved display.

The company forecast total revenue of between $43.5 billion and $45.5 billion for the current quarter, while analysts on average were expecting $45.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts on average expect the company to sell 42.31 million iPhones in the current quarter, according to FactSet.

The company's net income rose to $11.03 billion, or $2.10 per share, in the second quarter, from $10.52 billion, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.

For more about Apple, watch:

Analysts on average had expected $2.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4.6% to $52.90 billion in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $53.02 billion.

Apple's revenue from the Greater China region fell 14.1% to $10.73 billion in the quarter, as cheaper rivals in the region chip away at sales.

A 17.5% jump in the company's services business - which includes the App Store, Apple Pay and iCloud - to $7.04 billion boosted revenue.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE