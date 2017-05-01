SpaceX Launches Spy Satellite for U.S. Government

SpaceX has successfully launched its first government satellite into orbit.

NROL-76, a spy satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, took off on unmanned Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A, which was originally built for the Apollo program, on Monday morning, according to the Orlando S entinel.

Shortly thereafter, the Falcon 9 successfully landed in Florida for recycling, SpaceX said.

Few details about the National Reconnaissance Office satellite have been released, but SpaceX is touting the launch itself as a success.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said in a tweet that the launch and landing was "good."

"Tough call, as high altitude wind shear was at 98.6% of the theoretical load limit," he added.

Earlier in the day, Musk had posted on Twitter about high winds.

"Winds aloft are unusually high (still within structural safety bounds). Worrying, but not a showstopper."

The launch had originally been scheduled for Sunday, but was delayed due to a problem with a sensor, according the Sentinel.