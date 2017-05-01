Retail
Search
CommentaryHow You Can Live A Longer And Healthier Life
Doctor discussing prescription with senior patient
Digital HealthThis Cute Robot Is Trying to Solve a $300 Billion Health Care Problem
Drugs From European Pharmaceuticals Companies As Stocks Outperformed The Stoxx 600 Index By 1.2 percentage Points
Best CompaniesAmazon Just Gave Free Prime Memberships to Residents in This City
Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, speaks onstage during "The Prime of Mr. Jeff Bezos" at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 20, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
Most Powerful WomenUrban Outfitters Called Out For a Lack of Diversity on Its Board
An Urban Outfitters Inc. Store As Earnings Figures Are Released
McDonald's Same Store Sales Up 7.1 Percent In January
Photograph by Justin Sullivan—Getty Justin Sullivan Getty Images
McDonald's

McDonald’s Just Created a Fork Made of French Fries

Lisa Marie Segarra
12:39 PM ET

McDonald's has found a solution to a problem you didn't even know you had.

In a new parody infomercial, the fast food giant markets the "frork" — essentially a fork with fries as prongs — which is meant to pick up any sandwich toppings that fall out while eating. Anthony Sullivan, a pitchman who has been on numerous infomercials, joins the ad to make the case for the tasty device.

"When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” Sullivan says in the ad. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway."

The video description on YouTube ties the frork launch with the chain's new signature crafted sandwiches.

According to USA Today, frorks will be available on May 5 at participating restaurants while supplies last.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE