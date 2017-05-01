McDonald’s Just Created a Fork Made of French Fries

McDonald's has found a solution to a problem you didn't even know you had.

In a new parody infomercial , the fast food giant markets the "frork" — essentially a fork with fries as prongs — which is meant to pick up any sandwich toppings that fall out while eating. Anthony Sullivan, a pitchman who has been on numerous infomercials, joins the ad to make the case for the tasty device.

"When savoring these recipes, there’s a hitch you just can’t ditch: The topping dropping,” Sullivan says in the ad. “This is a real problem. Wait, sorry is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news we solved it anyway."

The video description on YouTube ties the frork launch with the chain's new signature crafted sandwiches.

According to USA Today , frorks will be available on May 5 at participating restaurants while supplies last.