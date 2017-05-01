Tens of Thousands Expected to March in May Day Protests Across U.S.

Demonstrators participate in a May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in New York. Demonstrators participate in a May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in New York.

Kane Batancur—AFP/Getty Images

Union and immigrant groups will march in cities across the U.S. on Monday against President Donald Trump's immigration policies and to mark May Day.

Tens of thousands are expected to attend rallies in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Seattle, the Associated Press reports, while dozens of other protests are planned in smaller cities across the country. Activists are urging people to skip work and school to show the important role immigrants play in U.S. communities. Some immigrant-run businesses are also set to shut down for part of the day.

The demonstrations could be the largest by immigrants since Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, Reuters reports . Immigrant groups are expected to be joined by women's advocates and Muslim organizations in opposition to Trump's policies, which include efforts to build a wall on along the U.S.-Mexico border and to bar travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries.