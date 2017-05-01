Tech
Search
OneTimePresident Trump Is Considering Breaking Up Big Banks
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
TwitterHere’s What’s Interesting About The Twitter-Bloomberg Video Deal
Thurgood Marshall College Fund 28th Annual Awards Gala
AirbnbAirbnb and San Francisco Settle Over Short-Term Rental Law
Wall StreetBig Bank Stocks Drop Sharply After Trump Says He Might Break Them Up
Interview With President Donald Trump In The Oval Office
Square Inc. Begins Trading On The NYSE Following IPO
Jack Dorsey (second from right), CEO of Square and Twitter, mingles on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the release of the Square IPO on November 19, 2015. Bloomberg Bloomberg via Getty Images
Square

Check Out Jack Dorsey’s Early Sketch of Square’s Key Product

David Z. Morris
1:25 PM ET

It's not exactly a business plan scribbled on a bar napkin. But a crude early sketch has emerged showing an early idea from Square, the hot Silicon Valley payment processor.

The sketch by Square's founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was posted on Twitter by designer Robert Andersen, an early collaborator on the company's credit card reader software for tablets. Since its 2009 founding and the introduction of its distinctive credit card readers for mobile devices, Square has shown steady growth, recently beating earnings projections and reaching a market value of $6.8 billion.

The sketch shows a rough version of what the Square interface for the iPad would eventually look like. Andersen told Recode that the sketch is from 2010, before the iPad had actually been released.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Dorsey and his team saw early on that mobile computing would upend a huge market, and they acted fast. Competitors have followed—even craft marketplace Etsy has created its own mobile credit card reader—but Square’s early-mover advantage has kept it in the running against payments products from larger rivals including PayPal and Amazon.

That's particularly noteworthy since it's easy for merchants to switch mobile processing services. and competitors often try to undercut Square's pricing.

The sketch also provides a glimpse into another business that has gone on to significant growth. The logo drawn in the corner of the imagined interface is for Sightglass coffee, a San Francisco coffee roaster that was one of Square's early adopters, and in which Dorsey is an investor. Sightglass opened its first coffee bar in 2011, and now has three locations, with a fourth on the way.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE