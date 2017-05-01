Tech
Search
PointCloudHacker Leaks Netflix’s ‘Orange Is The New Black’ After Blackmail Attempt
PointCloudMicrosoft HoloLens Could Aid Space Station Maintenance and Repairs
CEO DailyFortune and TIME Launch the CEO Initiative for Business Leaders Making a Social Impact
Traders On The Floor Of The NYSE As FOMC Announces Rate Decision
protestTens of Thousands Expected to March in May Day Protests Across U.S.
Demonstrators participate in a May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in New York.
Best Companies

Dish Network Is Feeling the Pressure From Cord Cutters

Reuters
Updated: 7:57 AM ET | Originally published: 7:29 AM ET

Dish Network said on Monday its quarterly revenue missed analyst estimates as the U.S. satellite TV provider lost more subscribers than expected.

The company said it lost about 143,0000 net pay-TV subscribers in its first quarter through March 31, after losing 23,000 a year earlier. The number is double analysts' expectation of a loss of 72,000 subscribers, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Dish's results and post-earnings conference call are being closely observed by analysts and investors as it is considered an acquisition target, particularly for U.S. wireless carriers such as Verizon Communications (vz) and T-Mobile US (tmus).

In recent years, the company has been buying up spectrum, or radio frequencies that carry the growing amounts of data flowing through devices.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission barred merger talks among telecommunications companies for over a year as it conducted a $19.8 billion auction of airwaves from broadcasters for wireless use. Dish was the second-largest winner in the auction, bidding $6.2 billion to increase its spectrum holdings.

Companies taking part in the auction were restrained by a quiet period that ended last week when down payments were due from winners. Analysts and investors now expect them to engage in merger talks.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

Dish's pay-TV subscriptions include both satellite as well as Sling TV, the company's online streaming service introduced in 2015 to lure customers who were dropping pay-TV packages in favor of cheaper options such as Netflix (nflx).

Churn, or the rate of customer defections among pay-TV subscribers, rose to 1.69% in the quarter, from 1.63% a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to $376 million, or 76 cents a share, in the quarter, from $400 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.9% to $3.68 billion from $3.83 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 69 cents per share on revenue of $3.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Dish (dish) have surged more than 26% in the past 12 months.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE