Watch Last-Minute Construction at Apple’s Spaceship

Documentarian Matthew Roberts, who has been filming construction of Apple's huge new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., is back with his latest update.

Over the weekend, he posted his monthly drone flyover video of Apple Park, nicknamed the Spaceship for its ring-shaped building that spans nearly 3 million square feet. He kicked things off with a look at the facility's main building, which appears to be nearly complete, with rooftop solar panels, windows and entryways all installed.,

Inside the ring, however, crews are still working on adding landscaping. Construction crews and their equipment are everywhere.

Next, Roberts flew his drone to the campus' cylindrical auditorium, where Apple plans to hold press events and shareholder meetings. The 1,000-seat auditorium, to be called Steve Jobs Theater, is still being built as shown by construction material scattered around.

See New Photos Of Apple's 'Spaceship' Campus The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017. Noah Berger — Reuters The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017.

Noah Berger — Reuters 1 of 8

Meanwhile, work seems to have just started on a number of smaller buildings, and cranes and other construction vehicles are all around. The campus is also covered in dirt and there are no signs of landscapers adding grass yet.

However, the parking garage appears to be near completion and the separate underground parking area entrance appears to be paved, but its entryways are still covered in construction material.

A number of Apple Park's other buildings, including a research and development facility, appear to be ready for employees.

Get Data Sheet , Fortune ’s technology newsletter

Apple Park was the brainchild of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who petitioned Cupertino's city government on the company's behalf to construct the new headquarters. The main 2.8-million-square-foot building is flanked by other structures including restaurants and a 100,000 square-foot fitness center. When the campus is complete, it will cover 175 acres, have two miles of walking and running paths, an orchard, meadow, and pond. Apple also plans to have 9,000 trees planted on the campus.

The company announced in February that it would name its new headquarters Apple Park . At the time, Apple ( aapl ) said that it expected employees to start moving into the campus in April, although it's unclear from the drone footage whether that actually happened. In February, Apple said it would need six months to move the more than 12,000 employees into the new facility.

Roberts' monthly drone footage has been one of the best ways to keep track of the progress on the campus. And his latest footage suggests that while main facilities may be ready (or almost ready) for Apple employees, other buildings need more work.