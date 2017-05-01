Amazon Just Gave Free Prime Memberships to Residents in This City

Tech
Leena Rao
12:00 PM ET

Amazon is giving free Prime memberships to every home in the town of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.

The gesture is being made to commemorate the Friday, May 5 release for its hit movie and Academy Award winning film, Manchester by the Sea, onto its video streaming service, Prime Video.

Amazon (“amzn”) said Monday that each family in the town will receive a gift box with a code to claim a one-year Prime membership and a 3-pack of Wickedly Prime Popcorn.

For $99 annually, Amazon Prime members can stream digital movies, TV shows, podcasts, and Amazon’s original productions in addition to getting free two-day shipping and one-hour delivery on certain orders. Prime is used by the company to encourage loyalty with shoppers who want to access faster shipping on items home products and other goods.

The acclaim for Manchester by the Sea was a huge mark of success for the retail giant's film-and-television production arm Amazon Studios. Amazon paid $10 million for the film, which depicts actor Casey Affleck as a man facing struggles to raise his nephew after his brother dies. The movie takes place in the Massachusetts town of Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Affleck won an Academy award for his portrayal, and the movie also actor won best original screenplay. The movie grossed approximately $46.8 million in U.S. theaters. Amazon Studios also took home two Golden Globe awards this year.

This isn't the first time Amazon has orchestrated a promotion around Prime and its Amazon Studio content. In 2015, the retail giant dropped the price of Prime for one day to $67 per year after the company won a number of Emmy awards for its original series Transparent.

