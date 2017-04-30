Leadership
Search
UberYour Next Gig: Taming Travis Kalanick?
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick works with fourth graders during Cooking Matters, a nutrition class taught by 18 Reasons, a local partner of Share our Strength at Glen Park Elementary School in San Francisco
Yik YakYik Yak Officially Calls It Quits
AirbnbAirbnb Will Let California Screen Some Hosts For Racial Bias
Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky As Company Plans Africa Expansion
donald trump presidencyPeople’s Climate March Fills D.C. Streets On Trump’s 100th Day
US-SCIENCE-ENVIRONMENT-PEOPLE-POLITICS
UPS Posts Positive Quarterly Earnings, And Forecasts A Strong Holiday Season
A United Parcel Service logo is displayed on a delivery truck on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco.  Photograph by Justin Sullivan—Getty Images
UPS

UPS Air Maintenance Workers Threaten Strike

Reuters
9:56 AM ET

A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.

The union is taking its grievances directly to UPS shareholders, running as an advertisement an open letter to David Abney, the company’s chief executive officer, ahead of a Thursday shareholders meeting.

The letter, which has been delivered to board members, was signed by nearly 78 % of members of Local 2727 of the Teamsters union, asking the company to maintain air mechanics’ current health plan and not demand other concessions.

“We’re not willing to back off of this and we will strike over it,” said Tim Boyle, the local president.

UPS Tests Drone Deliveries in Florida, Says It Wont Replace Drivers

Union members will also protest at the UPS shareholders’ meeting on Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware. That will include both protests outside the meeting and, for union members who are also shareholders, questions to company officials inside.

The local plans additional protests on Tuesday in Atlanta, where the company is headquartered.

The union already voted in November to strike, but saw that request denied by federal authorities. The air maintenance workers are governed by the U.S. Railway Labor Act, which only allows strikes after it finds negotiations and mediation have failed.

But if the company does not agree to keep members’ health plans intact at the next bargaining session, on May 11 and May 12, Boyle said the union would ask again for permission to strike.

Why UPS Invested In A Same-Day Delivery Startup

“If the company doesn’t back off we’ll submit another request to the mediator to be released” to strike, Boyle said.

Even if the board grants permission, though, a strike would take at least another 30 days because of other procedural hurdles.

A strike could ground the package delivery company’s airplanes and disrupt packages sent by air, even as UPS and its rivals grapple with higher costs for surging e-commerce business.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE