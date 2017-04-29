Tech
Search
UberYour Next Gig: Taming Travis Kalanick?
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick works with fourth graders during Cooking Matters, a nutrition class taught by 18 Reasons, a local partner of Share our Strength at Glen Park Elementary School in San Francisco
AirbnbAirbnb Will Let California Screen Some Hosts For Racial Bias
Airbnb Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky As Company Plans Africa Expansion
donald trump presidencyPeople’s Climate March Fills D.C. Streets On Trump’s 100th Day
US-SCIENCE-ENVIRONMENT-PEOPLE-POLITICS
FacebookMark Zuckerberg Surprised an Ohio Family at Their House for Dinner
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
yik-yak-logo
Yik Yak
Yik Yak

Yik Yak Officially Calls It Quits

David Z. Morris
4:32 PM ET

The leaders of Yik Yak, a messaging app briefly in vogue on college campuses, have announced that the app will shut down over the course of the next week. The announcement comes after news that Square would acquire the company’s engineering team for less than $3 million.

Back in 2014, after its app experienced a period of huge user growth, a $73.5 million funding round valued the company at $400 million.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter.

But those users were primarily interested in the platform’s promise of anonymity. That could have meant long-term challenges to serious monetization, and also led to incidents of abuse and bullying.

When the company last year began to push users to adopt persistent handles, the reaction was broadly negative. By December, the company had laid off 60% of its workers and was attempting to pivot.

Though Square has adopted its engineers, founders Tyler Droll and Brooks Buffington wrote in their parting message that they will be “tinkering around with what’s ahead for our brand, our technology, and ourselves,” suggesting that they still control what remains of the company. Yik Yak’s mascot, in particular, remains recognizable – though that’s probably not enough to get all of those investor dollars back.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE