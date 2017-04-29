Energy
Search
HungaryHungary’s Orban Accepts EU Demands
HUNGARY-POLITICS-LAW-EDUCATION-DEMONSTRATION
Best Companies3 Reasons Google Is Crushing It
FRANCE-INTERNET-GOOGLE
Donald TrumpTrump Says He’s Avoided NYC Because It’s Expensive for U.S.
Trump
FranceFrench Presidential Hopeful Le Pen Names Nationalist as Prime Minister
France's Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen Visits International Agriculture Fair
Scott Pruitt Addresses Employees At EPA Headquarters
EPA chief Scott Pruitt address employees at the Environmental Protection Agency's headquarters, Feb. 21, 2017 in Washington. Aaron P. Bernstein—Getty Images
Environmental Protection Agency

The EPA Is Updating Climate Change Information on Its Website to ‘Reflect’ Trump Administration Priorities

Aric Jenkins
11:19 AM ET

The Environmental Protection Agency is updating information about climate change science on its website, including one page that explains the causes and consequences of global warming.

The EPA's main climate change website, which has existed since 1997, now links to a page that states that the website is being updated to "reflect EPA's priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator [Scott] Pruitt," according to the website.

“As EPA renews its commitment to human health and clean air, land, and water, our website needs to reflect the views of the leadership of the agency,” J.P. Freire, the agency’s associate administrator for public affairs, said Friday in a statement on the EPA's website. “We want to eliminate confusion by removing outdated language first and making room to discuss how we’re protecting the environment and human health by partnering with states and working within the law.”

However, information about climate change has not completely disappeared from the sites. An archive of how the page looked before Trump took office is available via the main climate change page, and the agency said in its press release that it will "follow proper archiving procedures."

The updates came just a day before thousands are set to march on Washington D.C. to call attention to the "global climate crisis" and what they see as issues with the Trump Administration's environmental agenda. "Measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” Pruitt argued on CNBC last month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE