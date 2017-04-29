The EPA Is Updating Climate Change Information on Its Website to ‘Reflect’ Trump Administration Priorities

The Environmental Protection Agency is updating information about climate change science on its website, including one page that explains the causes and consequences of global warming.

The EPA's main climate change website, which has existed since 1997, now links to a page that states that the website is being updated to "reflect EPA's priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator [Scott] Pruitt," according to the website.

“As EPA renews its commitment to human health and clean air, land, and water, our website needs to reflect the views of the leadership of the agency,” J.P. Freire, the agency’s associate administrator for public affairs, said Friday in a statement on the EPA's website . “We want to eliminate confusion by removing outdated language first and making room to discuss how we’re protecting the environment and human health by partnering with states and working within the law.”

However, information about climate change has not completely disappeared from the sites. An archive of how the page looked before Trump took office is available via the main climate change page, and the agency said in its press release that it will "follow proper archiving procedures."

The updates came just a day before thousands are set to march on Washington D.C . to call attention to the "global climate crisis" and what they see as issues with the Trump Administration's environmental agenda. "Measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact, so no, I would not agree that it’s a primary contributor to the global warming that we see,” Pruitt argued on CNBC last month.