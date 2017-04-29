Tech
Wearables

Fitbit Disputes Woman’s Claim That Her Flex 2 Tracker ‘Exploded’ on Its Own

Aric Jenkins
1:45 PM ET

Wearables company Fitbit is disputing a Wisconsin woman's claim that her Fitbit tracker "exploded" on its own.

Dina Mitchell said that her Fitbit Flex 2 spontaneously caught fire after two weeks of use and left a second-degree burn on her arm. But Fitbit denies the possibility of her claim after conducting an investigation, according to ABC News.

"Based on our initial investigation, including testing of her device by a leading third-party failure analysis firm, we have concluded that Ms. Mitchell's Fitbit Flex 2 did not malfunction," a Fitbit spokesperson told the network. "The testing shows that external forces caused the damage to the device."

Fitbit also stated that they haven't received any other reports of similar incidents.

"We have not received any other complaints of this nature and we want to assure our customers that they can continue to enjoy their Flex 2 and all Fitbit products with confidence," the spokesperson added.

Last week, Mitchell told ABC News that she "was literally just sitting and reading when my Fitbit exploded. It was either defective or really mad I was sitting still so long ... I don't know. Either way, it burned the heck out of my arm."

Mitchell said a doctor needed to remove pieces of rubber and plastic from her arm, according to the report, and that Fitbit offered her a free replacement tracker, after she told the company about the incident.

