CEO Daily: Saturday, 29th April

I've been on the road the past week, visiting Tokyo and Singapore with city officials from Guangzhou, China for the latest in a series of "roadshows" to preview themes we'll discuss at this year's Fortune Global Forum . Guangzhou will be our host city this year. (Mark your calendar: Dec 6-8! Register here .) As you might expect, Guangzhou's government and business leaders have been pulling out all the stops to showcase their city's advantages as an investment destination.

So far the roadshows have been a lot of fun--candid, often jocular and, for me at least, surprisingly informative. One of this week's clearest takeaways is that Guangzhou has a lot of friends. Events in both cities were packed, with more than 200 people in attendance at each.

In Tokyo, I learned that in 2016, two-way trade between Japan and Guangzhou jumped to nearly $13 billion, a 12% gain from the previous year; that more than 600 Japanese companies--including giant manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), Honda Motor Corp. (NYSE: HMC), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TYO:4502), and Hitachi Ltd. (TYO: 6501)--have investments in Guangzhou; that last year, Japanese direct investment in the city totaled more than $5 billion; and that among Guangzhou's foreign residents there are more Japanese than any other nationality.

In Singapore, I was reminded that trade and investment between the two cities is facilitated by bonds of language and culture; many of Singapore's ethnic Chinese trace their ancestry to southern China and speak some variety of southern dialect such as Hokkien, Teochew, Hakka or Cantonese. And government leaders from the two cities have been actively collaborating on research, innovation and new ventures for years, most notably by creating Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City , a sprawling 123 square-kilometer business and research park near Guangzhou's Baiyun International Airport. The project, launched in 2010, is a 50-50 joint venture between the Guangzhou government and Ascendas-Singbridge Group , an industrial park developer jointly owned by Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, and JTC Corporation, a state-owned property company.

At the Singapore event, I moderated a panel that included Prof. Alexander J.B. Zhender, a Swiss microbiologist who remembers visiting Guangzhou in 1979 when three cars downtown were enough to create a traffic jam. He now serves one the board of trustees at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University , which is building a vast research center inside Knowledge City to develop new technologies for next-generation electric vehicles, nutrition and food science, and pollution control.

Another Singapore panelist was Derrick Xiong, a mainland native who earned his electrical engineering degree from NTU, and after a few frustrating years knocking around Silicon Valley, returned to Guangzhou to co-found EHang Inc ., now one of the world's leading manufacturers of aerial taxis. Last week, while the Internet was ooh-ing and aah-ing over a YouTube video of the Kitty Hawk Flyer , a "flying car" prototype partly funded by Google's Larry Page , EHang was putting final touches on a fleet of 500 drone taxis that are fully developed and scheduled to begin commercial operation in Dubai this July.

That's exactly the kind of innovation will be spotlighting at the Fortune Global Forum. In Singapore, I noted that the Lion City was the host of the First Global Forum in 1995. Singapore's founding prime minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew, delivered the keynote for that gathering, and also the first Global Forum in China, which was held in Shanghai in 1995. In his Shanghai address, Lee predicted that, if China stuck to the policies of market "opening and reform" set forth by Deng Xiaoping, by 2050, it's economy could grow to $20 trillion, and be four-fifths the size of the US economy. He also estimated the Pearl River Delta , the region that takes in Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau, could have a GDP "rivaling that of France."

If anything, the Sage of Singapore was too conservative. As of 2016, well short of the halfway point to 2050, mainland China's GDP had grown to roughly $11 trillion, about two-thirds that of the US, while the GDP of Guangdong province alone is half that of France.

