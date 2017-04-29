Apple Looks to NASA as Possible Apple Car Revs Up

Only in Apple's universe can rumors about the company center on an iPhone it's developing one week and self-driving car technology it's developing in another.

After the rumor mill churned out reports last week about Apple's ( aapl ) apparent iPhone ambitions, this past week centered mainly on its automobile plans. There was talk of Apple bringing on prominent staffers from NASA and elsewhere to bolster its rumored car team, and even a report that suggested the company was already trying out its technology on Silicon Valley Roads.

Meanwhile, talk of Apple's next big iPhone, believed to be known as the iPhone 8, iPhone X, or iPhone Edition, continued to surface, and Apple's ongoing spat with Qualcomm took another turn. All in all, it was an eventful week for Apple.

Here are some of the biggest Apple stories from the past week:

One more thing... Apple's artificial intelligence chief Tom Gruber said at the TED Conference this week that he believes artificial intelligence could, in the not-so-distant future, remember every memory humans have . Yes, even those they'd like to forget.