Elon Musk Just Released a Boring Video

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk has set his sights on a future that includes reusable rockets, super-fast trains, artificial intelligence — and now subterranean tunnels for beating sluggish traffic.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO unveiled a video Friday at a Vancouver TED Talk that showed off plans for his new venture, The Boring Company, which would dig tunnels beneath Los Angeles to allow drivers to speedily traverse the city, according to Business Insider.
The video shows a red car — a Tesla, of course — being lowered underground and zipping at up to 124 miles per hour.
The video also hints that the system could be used to carpool, as it showed one vehicle filled with multiple passengers sink beneath the streets.