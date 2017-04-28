Elon Musk Just Released a Boring Video

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk has set his sights on a future that includes reusable rockets , super-fast trains, artificial intelligence — and now subterranean tunnels for beating sluggish traffic.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO unveiled a video Friday at a Vancouver TED Talk that showed off plans for his new venture, The Boring Company , which would dig tunnels beneath Los Angeles to allow drivers to speedily traverse the city, according to Business Insider .

The video shows a red car — a Tesla, of course — being lowered underground and zipping at up to 124 miles per hour.

.@ElonMusk plans to build a system of tunnels under LA to ease traffic and congestion. #TED2017 pic.twitter.com/jax29M6xKY - TED Talks (@TEDTalks) April 28, 2017

The video also hints that the system could be used to carpool, as it showed one vehicle filled with multiple passengers sink beneath the streets.