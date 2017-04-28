Tech
Search
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Friday, April 28
FacebookWhy It Took So Long for Facebook to Remove the Thai Baby’s Murder Video
THAILAND-US-INTERNET-FACEBOOK
Food WasteThis Startup Has a Natural Solution to the $2.6 Trillion Food Waste Problem
Assorted Location Shoots
PointCloudTech Industry Forecast: It’s Cloudy All Over
121330301
NASA

NASA Is Running Out of Space Suits

Tara John
9:15 AM ET

NASA seems to be running out of space suits for astronauts, according to a new report by the space agency's auditor, NASA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG).

In spite of NASA having spent close to $200 million on developing new space suits, the report says the space agency is still years away from having flight-ready suits. "As different missions require different designs, the lack of a formal plan and specific destinations for future missions has complicated spacesuit development" the report says. "Moreover, the Agency has reduced the funding dedicated to spacesuit development in favor of other priorities such as an in-space habitat."

Functioning spacesuits needed for missions are also running low, says the OIG, which worries that there won't be enough suits to last through the end of the ISS program, scheduled to be in 2024.

"Only 11 of the 18 original EMU Primary Life Support System units—a backpack-like structure that performs a variety of functions required to keep an astronaut alive during a spacewalk—are still in use," the report says. "Raising concerns that the inventory may not be adequate to last through the planned retirement of the ISS."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE