Finance
Search
drug pricesThe FDA Just Approved One of the Most Expensive Drugs in the World
fox newsFeds Widen Investigation Into Potential Misconduct at Fox News
Media Reports Say Roger Ailes Negotiating Departure Terms At Fox News
Trump tax planBlackRock CEO Larry Fink Thinks We’re Too Optimistic About Trump’s Tax Cuts
BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink Interview
Most Powerful WomenIvanka Trump’s Investment Fund Was Accidentally Made Public by an Overeager Angela Merkel
Germany Ivanka Trump
Jobs

Americans’ Fear of Layoffs Is at a Record Low

Annalyn Kurtz
12:42 PM ET

Workers haven’t felt this secure in their jobs in a very, very long time.

As of early April, only 8% of employed American said they were “very” or “fairly” likely to be laid off in the next 12 months – the lowest level ever recorded since Gallup started asking the question in 1975.

That number fits well with the recent narrative described by economists, including Federal Reserve officials. With the unemployment rate at a 10-year low as of March, the American job market is now near full employment, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said.

The Gallup poll is based on telephone interviews of about 550 Americans at the beginning of the month. Concerns about layoffs, as recorded by the survey, reached an all-time high in 2010, with 21% of Americans saying they were “very” or “fairly” likely to be laid off following the Great Recession.

Other Gallup studies conducted this year show about 46% of employees said their company was hiring in March. Workers are also more confident about the future of the U.S. economy.

The Gallup poll is not alone. Several measures show confidence soared for consumers, small business owners, and homebuilders following Donald Trump’s election in November. That said, there’s been a wide mismatch between the confidence reported in these surveys – which economists sometimes refer to as “soft data” – and the hard numbers on the economy.

Take for example a preliminary report released by the government on Friday morning, which shows the U.S. economy slowed in the first three months of 2017. The culprit? A sharp slowdown in consumer spending. Other metrics show new home construction, manufacturing, and retail sales have also stalled recently.

If workers are so confident in their jobs and the economy, it begs the question: Why aren’t they spending more? If the hard data don’t soon match up with survey data, confidence is likely to fall too.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE