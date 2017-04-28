Google Fiber Is Moving Ahead Again in a New City

Google Fiber, the search giant's super-high-speed home Internet service, is in expansion mode again after a year of revamping.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer told a local newspaper this week that Google Fiber is finally on the way, about a year and a half after Google said it was exploring bringing the service to the Kentucky city. Google confirmed that it was starting to build out the new service.

"The start of construction is an exciting moment for Google Fiber in Louisville," Google said in a statement. "Building a new fiber network is a big job, and we’re grateful for the continued patience and support of the city’s residents and leaders."

Google Fiber is part of the company Access, under the umbrella of Google's holding company Alphabet. The fiber service last year saw longtime CEO Craig Barratt depart without being immediately replaced as it halted expansion in new cities and laid off almost 10% of its staff . In February, Google hired a new CEO , wireless industry veteran Gregory McCray, though amid reports of further layoffs.

The gigabit Internet service is currently offered in nine metropolitan areas, including Austin, Kansas City and Salt Lake City. Google now lists Louisville, Huntsville, Ala., and San Antonio, Texas as three "upcoming" cities where the company is committed to bring service but hasn't begun serving customers yet, a spokeswoman said.

One challenge for Google ( googl ) in Louisville may be a lawsuit that AT&T ( t ) filed to block city rules that make it easier for new service providers to attach equipment to telephone poles owned by AT&T and others. The lawsuit charges the city lacks jurisdiction to impose pole attachment rules.

AT&T says it already offers its own super-high-speed, fiber optic-based Internet service to over 50,000 locations Louisville and surrounding areas.