CEO Daily: Friday, 28th April

Good morning.

I spent last night surrounded by 200 of the capital's most interesting women at Fortune' s Most Powerful Women annual dinner in Washington, D.C., which was hosted this year at the State Department. The speaker for the evening was Dina Powell, who partnered with Fortune when she was at the State Department a decade ago to create a mentoring program for female entrepreneurs in developing countries. She then went on to start the 10,000 Women program at Goldman Sachs , and now is Deputy National Security adviser to President Trump. Last night she gave us her first interview since taking that position.

Powell got her new job thanks to Ivanka Trump , who was impressed with the work she had done empowering women around the world. She has since been involved in the President's decision to send tomahawk missiles to Syria, and also worked with the President to secure the release of Egyptian-American aid worker Aya Hijazi , who had been imprisoned in Egypt for the last three years. Hijazi attended last night's dinner.

My colleague Pattie Sellers interviewed Powell, and ended the interview by asking what she had learned from each of her four bosses—President George W. Bush, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and President Trump. Her answer:

Bush: "How to make your staff proud."

Rice: "You can do anything you put your mind to."

Blankfein: "Women are the best investment you can make."

Trump: "There is a way to have an enormous amount of compassion and an enormous amount of strength."

