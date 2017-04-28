How the Co-Founder of Gilt Groupe and Glamsquad Plans to Beautify Your Closet

How amazing would it be if you snapped your fingers and your closet magically organized itself?

While we're not there yet, Fitz, a new startup from Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, the co-founder of Gilt and Glamsquad, aims to bring that dream one step closer to reality. The company's goal is "to make getting dressed easier," Wilkis Wilson told Fortune last month.

Fitz offers a $300, three-hour in-home appointment with two of Fitz's stylists in which the experts organize, assess, and make suggested additions to a client's wardrobe. That includes completely emptying the closets and—after deciding what to donate, resell, or send to a tailor—putting the remaining items back in an organized way.

Fortune 's Valentina Zarya decided to put Fitz to the test and invited the Fitz team into her home (and closet). Wilkis Wilson, who co-founded flash sale site Gilt Groupe and mobile beauty service GlamSquad before launching Fitz this fall, joins the fun.