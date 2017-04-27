Tech
Search
PointCloudCloudera Prices Latest Tech IPO
Global Market Reaction On US Debt Compromise
Mark ZuckerbergMark Zuckerberg Helped Build a Ford F-150 Truck
Key Speakers At The Techonomy 2016 Conference
LeadershipWhy Most Executives Miss the Point of Meditation
GOPROGoPro Attempts to Stabilize Its Struggling Business
US-TECHNOLOGY-BUSINESS-GOPRO-ECONOMY
PointCloud

Microsoft Touts LinkedIn and Cloud Opportunities

Barb Darrow
Apr 27, 2017

Microsoft is very focused on growing LinkedIn and its cloud computing business.

That's what Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts during the company's latest quarterly earnings on Thursday.

For the just-closed quarter ending in March, LinkedIn posted an operating loss of $386 million on revenue of $975 million, leaving plenty of room for improvement. Microsoft chief financial officer Amy Hood said she expects LinkedIn's sales slightly improve in the current quarter to $1.05 billion.

Last year, Microsoft paid $26.2 billion for LinkedIn in a deal that it hopes will pay dividends by letting the company incorporate data from LinkedIn's 500 million users into other products. That data will be particularly valuable to Microsoft's Dynamics business software, which folds sales, marketing, accounting, and manufacturing management software under one brand umbrella.

For years, the Dynamics brand, which incorporated a passel of separate products, has operated in the shadow of the company's cash cow Windows and Office lineups. But no longer. Those discrete products have been folded into the Dynamics 365 suite, which Microsoft hopes will be even more attractive when combined with LinkedIn data access.

Salespeople using Dynamics to find new prospects will be able to tap LinkedIn data about people, their titles, and companies. Dynamics 365, the latest version of the software, competes with software from Salesforce (crm), Oracle (orcl), and SAP (sap).

As for cloud, Microsoft said sales from its "intelligent cloud" business—which includes Azure, Office 365 subscription software, along with other software that runs inside corporate data centers—grew 11% to $6.76 billion in the quarter from $6.09 billion a year ago. Profit was up just over 2% to $2.18 billion from $2.17 billion year over year.

Related: Why Cloud Numbers Remain a Mystery

In response to questions about the impact of price cutting by rivals like Google and Amazon, Nadella said Microsoft can withstand it and still prosper by getting customers to use not just basic Azure computing and storage services but higher level (and pricier) database and Internet of Things (IoT) offerings as well.

Nadella cited shipping giant Maersk, which just signed a big cloud deal with Microsoft, as an example. "Maersk may start out with commodity workloads running in Azure or Office 365 but then end up using HoloLens and also Dynamics 365," he noted. HoloLens is Microsoft's augmented reality headset that can be used in industrial as well as consumer settings.

Microsoft's IoT software, for example, could help Maersk not only track shipments of individual products and the containers they are shipped in, but also monitor humidity and temperature of those containers.

Related: Here's What LinkedIn Could Mean for Microsoft's Cloud

"When everyone talks about cloud, the most interesting part now is the edge of the cloud," he noted. This is where data from sensors in the field or factories or ships is gathered and analyzed. From those aggregation points data can be funneled to the more centralized Azure cloud.

Microsoft is betting that its years of experience helping customers run their own data centers will make it a better partner than pure "cloud" rivals that do not have so much experience at customer sites. Google and Amazon, however, also have their own IoT offerings.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE