Tech
Search
Best CompaniesApple’s iPhone 7 Performance Is a Mixed Bag
Apple Fans Await iPhone 7
Donald TrumpBusiness and Government Are All in the Family for Donald Trump
Donald Trump and his children (l-r) Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. days before his January inauguration
Data SheetWhat We Can Learn from the E-Saga of Estonia
Tallinn, Estonia
BookstoresBarnes & Noble Names a New CEO, Again
A Barnes &amp; Noble Inc. Store Ahead of Earnings Figures
GrubHub Raises $192 Million Pricing IPO Above Marketed Range
Matt Maloney, co-founder and chief executive of GrubHub Inc., center, gets ready to ring the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 4, 2014. Photograph by Jin Lee—Bloomberg via Getty Images
GRUBHUB

GrubHub’s Profit Soars as More People Order Food Online

Reuters
9:53 AM ET

Online food delivery company GrubHub Inc reported a 78% rise in quarterly profit as its efforts to attract new diners paid off.

Net income attributable to stockholders rose to $17.7 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $9.9 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company forecast revenue of $153 million-$161 million for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $158 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GrubHub's shares rose 11.6% to $39.1 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company has been beefing up its product offerings and spending heavily on marketing to attract more users to its service amid intensifying competition.

Chicago-based GrubHub (grub), which competes with Amazon.com's Prime Now and Yelp's Eat24, allows diners to order from more than 50,000 takeout restaurants in over 1,100 U.S. cities and London.

GrubHub's early entry into tier-2 and tier-3 cities in the United States has given it an advantage over peers.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 29 cents per share.

GrubHub's number of active diners rose 26% to 8.75 million. Analysts had expected about 8.54 million active diners, according to market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Revenue rose 39% to $156.1 million.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE