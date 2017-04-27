FCC Chairman Descends Into McCarthyism in Net Neutrality Debate

Supporters of net neutrality rules knew they were in for a fierce debate when their leading opponent, Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai, scheduled a speech on the issue for this week.

And in the speech on Wednesday, Pai trotted out many of the usual talking points against the rules that the agency passed in 2015 to protect web sites and online services from being blocked or discriminated against by the big Internet service providers. But amongst the industry-supported studies and out-of-context quotes from 20 years ago, Pai also delved straight into a McCarthy-esque section of red baiting, equating net neutrality supporters with Communists out to destroy the country.

Pai said midway through his address at the Newseum in Washington, D.C.:

Consider, for example, the leading special interest in favor of Title II: a spectacularly misnamed Beltway lobbying group called Free Press. Its co-founder and current board member makes no effort to hide the group’s true agenda. While he says "we’re not at th[e] point yet" where we can "completely eliminate the telephone and cable companies," he admits that "the ultimate goal is to get rid of the media capitalists in the phone and cable companies and to divest them from control." And who would assume control of the Internet? The government, of course. The overall goal is to "remove brick by brick the capitalist system itself, rebuilding the entire society on socialist principles."

Pai went on to dredge up other old quotes from the co-founder he didn't name about political dissent in Venezuela and the need for government subsidies for journalism.

The nonprofit group Free Press is hardly the only group supporting the 2015 rules . And the unnamed co-founder— emeritus board member and professor Robert McChesney—has nothing to do with its current net neutrality efforts. But Pai's red baiting was an appalling move to scholars who have studied the history of Senator Joe McCarthy's rampages in the 1950s.

"We live inside an Orwellian world these days," says Ellen Schrecker, professor emerita of American history at Yeshiva University and author of numerous books about the McCarthy era.

Using the smear campaign to further the end of net neutrality protections struck Schrecker as a sign that Pai's was trying to hide his true agenda. "It's a sign of the desperation of the real enemies of a free press that they turn to red-baiting in order to divert attention from their own campaign to subvert the marketplace of ideas," she says.

Pai is likely deploying the tactic to attract support from right-wing groups for what is generally a pro-corporate regulatory agenda they might not otherwise back, says Sophia McClennen, director of the Center for Global Studies and a professor at Pennsylvania State University. She has been tracking the rise of McCarthyist tactics in recent years.

"We're seeing increasingly within the broad right wing process more cries that are red baiting," she says. "Anything that stops the advance of corporate capitalism is an infringement on free speech and the government's primary role should be to protect capital and not citizens."

An FCC spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about the red baiting section in Pai's speech.

Pai's biggest allies—three of largest Internet service providers—had little to say as well, although they had all issued statements supporting Pai's efforts after the speech. Fortune reached out to AT&T , Verizon , and Comcast for comment and will update this story if any responses are received.

Craig Aaron, president of Free Press, rejected the criticism from Pai.

"It's silly," Aaron says. "It doesn't represent our views or work. And it shouldn't distract from what Pai is trying to do to end net neutrality and give unchecked power over the internet to companies like Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T."

The move to create a deep partisan divide over net neutrality troubled Kevin Werbach, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania who worked on Internet issues at the FCC during the Clinton administration in the 1990s.

"Pai is clearly trying to throw some red meat to the right-wing base, in order to counter the broad popular support for open internet protections," says Werbach, who supports the 2015 rules. "He demonized one advocacy group to distract attention from the many entrepreneurs, economists, legal scholars, and technologists who supported the FCC’s open Internet rules. That's not the job for the head of an independent administrative agency."