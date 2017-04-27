Tech
Search
Under ArmourWhy Under Armour’s Slowing Footwear Growth Should Concern Investors
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
TradeHow Trump’s Tariff Against Canada Could Lead To A Trade War
US-CANADA-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-TRUDEAU
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Thursday, April 27
MicronChipmaker Micron Taps SanDisk Co-Founder as CEO
Comcast

Cable Giant Comcast Records Strong Video, Film Results

Reuters
8:25 AM ET

Comcast quarterly profit topped estimates as the No. 1 U.S. cable operator added video subscribers, and movies such as "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Get Out" drove an increase in filmed entertainment revenue.

Net income attributable to Comcast (cmcsa) rose 20.2% to $2.57 billion, or 53 cents a share, during the company's first quarter ended March 31, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue rose 8.9% to $20.46 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 44 cents per share and revenue of $20.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comcast is facing pressure in its cable television business as younger viewers shun bigger cable bundles in favor of cheaper streaming options such as Netflix (nflx).

The company has been investing in improving its customer service and has tried to make its X1 platform a destination for a variety of content. Last year, Comcast made Netflix available through its X1 set-top box and announced a similar deal with Alphabet's YouTube in February.

The company also plans to offer a wireless service later this year in the hopes of increasing customer loyalty. The service, called Xfinity Mobile, will launch on Verizon Communications airwaves as part of a 2011 agreement between the companies.

Revenue in Comcast's cable business rose 5.8% as the company added 42,000 video subscribers and 429,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter.

NBCUniversal sales rose 14.7%, helped by a 43.2% increase in filmed entertainment revenue.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE