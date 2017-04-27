Comcast quarterly profit topped estimates as the No . 1 U.S. cable operator added video subscribers, and movies such as "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Get Out" drove an increase in filmed entertainment revenue.

Net income attributable to Comcast ( cmcsa ) rose 20.2% to $2.57 billion, or 53 cents a share, during the company's first quarter ended March 31, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue rose 8.9% to $20.46 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 44 cents per share and revenue of $20.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Comcast is facing pressure in its cable television business as younger viewers shun bigger cable bundles in favor of cheaper streaming options such as Netflix ( nflx ) .

The company has been investing in improving its customer service and has tried to make its X1 platform a destination for a variety of content. Last year, Comcast made Netflix available through its X1 set-top box and announced a similar deal with Alphabet 's YouTube in February.

The company also plans to offer a wireless service later this year in the hopes of increasing customer loyalty. The service, called Xfinity Mobile, will launch on Verizon Communications airwaves as part of a 2011 agreement between the companies.

Revenue in Comcast's cable business rose 5.8% as the company added 42,000 video subscribers and 429,000 broadband subscribers in the quarter.

NBCUniversal sales rose 14.7%, helped by a 43.2% increase in filmed entertainment revenue.