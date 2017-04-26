Sony's contract with Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) has expired—even as the producer's legal battle with Kesha continues.

Dr. Luke no longer holds the position of chief executive of Kemosabe Records, which he and Sony created in 2011, according to the Hollywood Reporter , which cites new court documents. His contract with Kemosabe reportedly ended in March, according to Entertainment Weekly.

According to the filings, which were made by Sony's legal team: “Lukasz Gottwald is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records and does not have authority to act on its behalf."

The Wrap first reported in March of last year that Sony was ready to part ways with the producer, though an attorney for Dr. Luke later denied the report.

The news comes after Kesha—a pop singer known for her multiplatinum single "Tik Tok"—accused Dr.Luke of emotional and sexual abuse, including rape. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation, but she countersued based on her accusations. The two have fighting a legal battle in New York court since 2014, notes Pitchfork.

Dr. Luke's page on the Sony Music site has been scrubbed, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This story has been updated to reflect information about Dr. Luke's contract.