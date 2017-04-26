MPW
Search
JobsWhich Jobs Are Getting Automated the Fastest?
Charts shows World Economic Forum survey results on the future of work
InstagramInstagram Now Has 700 Million Users
racial discriminationExpanded Lawsuit Filed Against Fox News Alleges ‘Plantation-Style’ Management
Media Reports Say Roger Ailes Negotiating Departure Terms At Fox News
autonomous drivingThe Scariest Chart About Autonomous Driving
Map shows where truck drivers are based in the U.S.
31st Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards
Dr. Luke.  Jason LaVeris — FilmMagic
Sony

Dr. Luke’s Sony Contract Expires as Kesha Battle Continues

Madeline Farber
9:59 AM ET

Sony's contract with Dr. Luke (Lukasz Gottwald) has expired—even as the producer's legal battle with Kesha continues.

Dr. Luke no longer holds the position of chief executive of Kemosabe Records, which he and Sony created in 2011, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which cites new court documents. His contract with Kemosabe reportedly ended in March, according to Entertainment Weekly.

According to the filings, which were made by Sony's legal team: “Lukasz Gottwald is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records and does not have authority to act on its behalf."

The Wrap first reported in March of last year that Sony was ready to part ways with the producer, though an attorney for Dr. Luke later denied the report.

The news comes after Kesha—a pop singer known for her multiplatinum single "Tik Tok"—accused Dr.Luke of emotional and sexual abuse, including rape. Dr. Luke sued Kesha for defamation, but she countersued based on her accusations. The two have fighting a legal battle in New York court since 2014, notes Pitchfork.

Dr. Luke's page on the Sony Music site has been scrubbed, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

This story has been updated to reflect information about Dr. Luke's contract.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE