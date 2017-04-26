Travel
Chicago's O'Hare Airport Hosts Air Industry's World Route Forum
A United Airlines jet taxis at O'Hare International Airport on Sept. 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.  Scott Olson—Getty Images
aviation

The Death of a Giant Rabbit On Board a Flight Is Adding to United Airlines’ Woes

Ryan Kilpatrick
3:40 AM ET

Beleaguered carrier United Airlines (ual) has a new controversy to add to it's growing list of troubles: the death of a giant rabbit on board one of its aircraft.

The company said it was "saddened" by the passing of giant bunny Simon on a flight from London Heathrow to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, the BBC reports. The 35-inch-long rabbit was being transported to a new "celebrity" owner when it was found dead in the cargo hold on the flight's arrival.

Simon was reportedly the son of Darius, the world's largest rabbit at over 51 inches. United Airlines said it is investigating.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation figures, 35 animals died on board U.S. airlines in 2015. Of those, 14 died United flights — the highest rate of any U.S. carrier.

United has faced a slew of criticism and outrage in recent weeks after passenger Dr. David Dao was violently pulled from an overbooked domestic flight.

