Tech
Search
PepsiCoHigher Prices and Volume Help Boost PepsiCo Sales
PepsiCo Inc. Products Ahead Of Earnings Figures
sanctuary citiesPresident Trump Slams Federal Court Ruling on Funding for ‘Sanctuary Cities’
U.S. President Donald Trump (C) walks along the West Wing colonnade with his daughter Ivanka Trump (L) and his son-in-law and Senior Advisor to the President for Strategic Planning Jared Kushner
Data SheetWhy Netflix’s Move to Enter China Is Both Risky and Relevant
Netflix Inc. Illustrations Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Investment4 ‘Buyback’ Stocks Worth Buying
Smartphones

Samsung Will Reportedly Begin Selling Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Phones in June

Lisa Marie Segarra
9:24 AM ET

The phones that became infamous for exploding will return to shelves in June.

Samsung confirmed in March that it would sell a refurbished model. The Verge is now reporting that those models will be on sale in South Korea.

The phones will reportedly be sold as the Galaxy Note 7 R for 700,000 won, or $620, according to The Verge. That comes out to $266 less than it was originally selling for.

The refurbished models are expected to have a smaller battery.

"The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact," Samsung told The Verge. "The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available. Samsung will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE