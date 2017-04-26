Samsung Will Reportedly Begin Selling Refurbished Galaxy Note 7 Phones in June

The phones that became infamous for exploding will return to shelves in June.

Samsung confirmed in March that it would sell a refurbished model. The Verge is now reporting that those models will be on sale in South Korea.

The phones will reportedly be sold as the Galaxy Note 7 R for 700,000 won, or $620, according to The Verge. That comes out to $266 less than it was originally selling for.

The refurbished models are expected to have a smaller battery.

"The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact," Samsung told The Verge. "The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available. Samsung will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US."