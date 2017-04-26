Pedestrians pass in front of RBC Royal Bank Financial Group signage outside the company's office near Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Pedestrians pass in front of RBC Royal Bank Financial Group signage outside the company's office near Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Bloomberg — Getty Images

Canada's biggest bank now has an all female financial-adviser team.

The Royal Bank of Canada's U.S. wealth-management arm has recruited an all-female team of financial advisers, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tracey Schusterman and Rosa Mazzone along with Dina LiRosi, and investment associate, and Rosa Diaz, a client associate, have recently joined RBC Wealth Management’s New York branch. Before joining RBC, Shusterman and Mazzone worked at UBS, where they managed $375 million in client assets and produced $2.7 million in fees and commissions annually, according to the Journal .

Like Morgan Stanley and Raymond James Financial , RBC has been focusing on bringing more women to the firm, especially since female brokers are such a rarity. Only 48,631 of the 310,500 brokers in the U.S. are women, according to the research firm Cerulli Associates, which the Journal cites.