Susie Gharib
11:23 AM ET

Motorola is famous for inventing the walkie talkies used in World War II and for producing the first handheld cell phone. But in the nearly 10 years since Greg Brown became CEO, he has been redefining the 90-year-old company with a new direction and a new name—Motorola Solutions.

It’s now in the business of manufacturing high-tech communications gear for police, fire departments, and first responders. The company now makes products like body-worn cameras instead of cell phones. The mobile phone business was sold off several years ago.

Brown tells Fortune’s Susie Gharib that in today’s increasingly high-threat landscape, the new Motorola is in the business of “mission critical communications.”

“Local law enforcement want the best communications tools,” he explains. “For officers, they want eyes up, hands free, to deal with crime. And we’re supplying those products and solutions to allow them to do that.”

Brown’s goal is to develop software solutions around so-called “predictive policing” to fight and predict crime in real time. The Chicago-based company with revenues of nearly $6 billion has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence and virtual reality, as well as partnering with a drone manufacturer.

Brown says orders for Motorola products are at record levels and job applications are pouring in. “I think we’re hitting our stride in the transformation of this company,” he says. “I really do.”

Follow FORTUNE