MPW
Search
Best CompaniesGoogle’s Sergey Brin May One-Up Larry Page With a Blimp
Key Speakers And General Views From The Google I/O 2012 Conference
AmazonAmazon Debuts a New Echo That Takes Hands-Free Photos
Fiat ChyrslerFiat Chrysler’s SUV Push Pays Off
The 2017 Jeep Compass is displayed during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit
PointCloudGoogle Exec Says Its Cloud Could Surpass Amazon Cloud by 2022
Most Powerful Women

Maria Sharapova Is Playing Tennis Again After a 15-Month Hiatus

Valentina Zarya
11:21 AM ET

Maria Sharapova is back—but only time will tell if she's better than ever.

On Wednesday, the tennis star will play her first competitive match since losing to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals of the January 2016 Australian Open.

In June of last year, Sharapova received a two-year ban for her doping violation after testing positive for the banned substance meldonium at the Australian Open. The ban was later shortened to 15 months.

While the sports star admitted to taking meldonium during the season's opening grand slam, she said she was unaware that it had been banned at the time. Meldonium was added to World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances at the beginning of 2016.

Subscribe to the Broadsheet, Fortune’s newsletter for and about powerful women.

During her time away from the court, Sharapova attended a two-week course at Harvard Business School. In addition to being a five-time Grand Slam champion and one of the highest-earning female athletes (she brought in about $21.9 million in earnings last year), Sharapova is the founder of candy brand Sugarpova.

The formerly top-ranked player is currently unranked due to her hiatus, with newly-pregnant Serena Williams the reigning No.1.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE