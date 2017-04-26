Let’s Have A Beer

On Point

You know that cool FaceApp you’ve been playing with? It’s racist

But at least they’re sorry. FaceApp, which uses a neural network to transform photo selfies in a realistic way, has built a racist algorithm. The app allows people to change photos of faces in often hilarious ways – to age them, or switch gender. But one filter, designed to increase “hotness” just lightened skin tones and made people whiter. “We are deeply sorry for this unquestionably serious issue. It is an unfortunate side-effect of the underlying neural network caused by the training set bias, not intended behaviour,” FaceApp’s CEO told TechCrunch in an e-mail. And they’ve changed the name of the filter from “hotness” to “spark”, which hardly seems enough. But hey, scale: They’re adding some 700,000 users a day. Which begs a larger question. Who is going to hold the algo-makers accountable for bias that we can’t so readily see?

TechCrunch

A scheme to get more women on tech boards seems to be working

Sarah Lacy has written a terrific short profile of Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, the well-funded founder of the e-commerce company Joyus, who until recently was one of many the women who preferred not to focus on the gender imbalance in tech. But no more. “Personally the Valley has been good for me, but at a macro level it’s not so great for women,” says Singh Cassidy. “Both of those are true.” Last year she started The Boardlist , a company that posts peer-nominated profiles of women who are qualified to be on boards and helps lead a robust conversation on inclusive leadership. The tale of the tape: Some 1,600 women have been nominated. Tech companies, including some big ones, have opened 250 executive searches, and 61 successful placements have been influenced by their site. Click through for their first quarter report.

Pando

An Uber suicide; a story of overwork and race

This is a heartbreaking story and one that raises many more questions than it answers. When Joseph Thomas landed his dream job as an engineer at Uber, the young family man – described as a tech version of Tiger Woods for his good looks and ambition - thought he had it made. But the Valley veteran suffered at Uber. He complained to his doctor of panic attacks and near-constant anxiety and told others that Uber’s abusive culture was brainwashing people. After he died by suicide last August, his family began searching for answers and hired a lawyer. “If you put a hard-driving person on unrealistic tasks, it puts them in failure mode,” his father said. “It makes them burn themselves out; like driving a Lamborghini in first gear.” Uber has so far declined to comment on the legal dispute except to say that Thomas never complained to the company of extreme stress or racial discrimination.

San Francisco Chronicle

Ivanka Trump supports equal pay measures more in words than deeds

Trump’s visit to Berlin to discuss women and entrepreneurship, her first international trip as part of her father’s administration, is being met with mixed reviews. She did voice support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s equal pay legislation, which requires companies with more than 200 employees to report salaries and document any gender pay gaps. Yet, as Claire Zillman points out, she had little to say when her father quietly signed an executive order revoking the 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order put in place by President Barack Obama.

Fortune

Only 5% of Congressional staff are black and that's a problem

This opinion piece by Don Bell, the former president of the Senate Black Legislative Caucus, reminds us why representation matters. In the aftermath of the Alton Sterling and Philando Castile shootings, he saw little if any response from lawmakers. “If we had no real voice with the lawmakers we worked for, day in and day out, what did that say about our ability to effect meaningful change in communities of color across the country?” Bell is calling for a Congressional version of the “Rooney Rule” to make sure people like him – the son of custodians who worked nights at Walmart to survive as an unpaid fellow – are identified, supported and encouraged to serve. “Through decades of inaction, the world’s most deliberative body has perpetuated an undemocratic lack of diversity,” he says.

Washington Post