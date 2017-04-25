Topshop’s Clear Pants are a Clear Miss After Sparking Outrage

Topshop released a pair of clear "jeans" , and the internet has decided they are not having it.

The British fashion company has one-upped itself after previously coming out with a pair of jeans that had clear knee patches.

People have responded online, largely with mockery, calling the pants "ridiculous."

But this is actually ridiculous, come on Topshop. pic.twitter.com/QtbKdWvCji - Nichole Marie (@NicholeMHartley) April 25, 2017

@Miaplaterjones @Topshop £55 for a rain coat wrapped round my legs no thanks - lucy / lost ebg (@bttmjisoo) April 25, 2017

Some commented that the pants were less a fashion statement and more of a publicity stunt.

People asking 'why are topshop selling transparent jeans?', the answer is: So that people ask 'why are topshop selling transparent jeans?' - dan barker (@danbarker) April 25, 2017

Topshop lists the clothing item as "MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans," although there is no denim on the pants.

"In a straight leg cut, they feature classic pockets detailing and are cropped at the ankle bone," the description reads.

While the item might sound hard to incorporate as an outfit, Topshop suggests wearing the pants "as a statement piece for a festival or costume party."

Topshop has not responded to the public's criticism of the pants, and the item is still available on its website.