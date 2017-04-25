Retail
Topshop’s Clear Pants are a Clear Miss After Sparking Outrage

Lisa Marie Segarra
11:35 AM ET

Topshop released a pair of clear "jeans", and the internet has decided they are not having it.

The British fashion company has one-upped itself after previously coming out with a pair of jeans that had clear knee patches.

People have responded online, largely with mockery, calling the pants "ridiculous."

Some commented that the pants were less a fashion statement and more of a publicity stunt.

Topshop lists the clothing item as "MOTO Clear Plastic Straight Leg Jeans," although there is no denim on the pants.

"In a straight leg cut, they feature classic pockets detailing and are cropped at the ankle bone," the description reads.

While the item might sound hard to incorporate as an outfit, Topshop suggests wearing the pants "as a statement piece for a festival or costume party."

Topshop has not responded to the public's criticism of the pants, and the item is still available on its website.

