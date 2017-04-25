Tech
Search
Data SheetWhy Amazon’s Research Into Self-Driving Vehicles Makes Sense
Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery Service To Los Angeles Area
MPWIvanka Trump Booed in Germany After Saying Her Father Supports Women
Germany Ivanka Trump
Mergers and AcquisitionsTyson Foods Agrees to Buy AdvancePierre for $3.2 Billion
Tyson Foods Stuck Selling Thighs to Consumers Who Want Breasts
NetflixNetflix Clinches Big Licensing Deal in China
Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016
Inside An AT&amp;T Inc. Store Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Straight Path

Unnamed Suitor Tops AT&T’s Takeover Offer for Straight Path

Reuters
8:21 AM ET

Straight Path Communications said on Tuesday it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company," topping AT&T's offer of $95.63 per share.

Straight Path's shares were up 6.4% at $118 in pre-market trading, much above the offer price, indicating that investors are expecting a bidding war.

Reuters had earlier reported that Verizon Communications was considering outbidding AT&T.

AT&T had agreed to buy Straight Path, a holder of licenses to wireless spectrum, for $1.25 billion in an all-stock deal on April 10.

The new offer represents a deal value of about $1.31 billion.

AT&T could not immediately be reached for comment, while Verizon declined to comment.

Telecom companies are conducting trials for 5G, the fifth generation of wireless technology that is expected to be significantly faster than current networks.

Millimeter wave spectrum—between 30 GHz and 300 GHz—is expected to play a large role in 5G networks. Straight Path is one of the largest holders of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum used in mobile communications.

Straight Path said on Tuesday it has notified AT&T of the offer and the telecom company has five days to match or exceed the new bid.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE