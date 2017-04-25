Tech
Search
Mergers and AcquisitionsWhole Foods Stock Is Jumping on Rumors Albertsons Wants to Buys It
A Whole Foods Market Inc. Location Ahead Of Earnings Figures
PoliticsFox News Reporter Tapped to Be Trump’s New State Department Spokeswoman
Actor Eric Stonestreet And Mother Jamey Stonestreet Visit "Fox &amp; Friends"
Mergers and AcquisitionsLVMH Billionaire Bernard Arnault to Take Full Control of Christian Dior
French luxury group LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault attends the inaugural visit of the French prime minister to the Guerlain production centre "La Ruche" in Chartres, central France, on February 6, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GUILLAUME SOUVANT (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)
The Future of Startup InnovationCan VR Help Your Coworkers Be More Empathetic?
Whatsapp

Siri Can Now Read and Transcribe Your WhatsApp Messages

Barb Darrow
8:09 AM ET

The latest iOS update to the popular WhatsApp messaging app lets Apple Siri transcribe and send messages and read the responses back to you.

The voice activation comes in Version 2.17.20 of the app, which appeared in the iTunes store on April 21, and the new feature was soon noticed by the Macrumors tech news site. Available last week, it requires Apple iOS version 10.3 or later to work.

Also new to the WhatsApp update is Persian language support.

Social networking giant Facebook (fb) purchased WhatsApp for a whopping $19 billion in cash and stock three years ago. The messaging app, which was wildly popular, lets users with iPhones, Android or BlackBerry devices, and other smartphones send texts and photos without paying carrier fees. At the time of the acquisition, WhatsApp claimed 450 million users; Facebook's most recent stats put that number at 1.2 billion.

Get Data Sheet, Fortune’s technology newsletter

Also new to the new iOS release are tweaks to the Calls, Contact Info and Group Info screens.

While this is a big step forward for the Apple (aapl) universe, people with Android phones have been able to use voice to send WhatsApp messages since 2015.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE