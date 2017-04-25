Retail
IKEA

Ikea Responds to Balenciaga’s $2,145 Version of Its 99 Cent Bag

Alana Abramson
Apr 25, 2017

Two very different brands, Balenciaga and Ikea, both found themselves in headlines and internet memes after people discovered that the style giant's new $2, 145 handbag looked awfully similar to the furniture company's 99 cent tote bag.

The Swedish company finally has a response: helping consumers differentiate a "real" Ikea bag from the Balenciaga one.

A new post gives consumers four hints their shopping bag, the Frakta, is not Balencia: 1) Shake it - "if it rustles it's the real deal. 2) the bag is Multifunctuon - "it can carry hockey gear, brikes and even water, 3) Throw it in the dirt - "a true FRAKTA is simply rinsed off with a garden hose when dirty, and 4) price tag - "only $0.99"

According to Creativity, the post was created by the Swedish agency ACNE, and is being put on social channels and retail sites globally.

