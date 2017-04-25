Ikea Responds to Balenciaga’s $2,145 Version of Its 99 Cent Bag

Two very different brands, Balenciaga and Ikea, both found themselves in headlines and internet memes after people discovered that the style giant's new $2, 145 handbag looked awfully similar to the furniture company's 99 cent tote bag.

The Swedish company finally has a response: helping consumers differentiate a "real" Ikea bag from the Balenciaga one.

A new post gives consumers four hints their shopping bag, the Frakta, is not Balencia: 1) Shake it - "if it rustles it's the real deal. 2) the bag is Multifunctuon - "it can carry hockey gear, brikes and even water, 3) Throw it in the dirt - "a true FRAKTA is simply rinsed off with a garden hose when dirty, and 4) price tag - "only $0.99"

Nothing beats the versatility of a big blue bag! Get the designer look for less with the #IKEA FRAKTA shopping bag. https://t.co/4QezcAv5qM https://t.co/S67uUBmg9Z - IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) April 20, 2017

According to Creativity , the post was created by the Swedish agency ACNE, and is being put on social channels and retail sites globally.