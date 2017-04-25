Fox News Reporter Tapped to Be Trump’s New State Department Spokeswoman

Former Fox News host Heather Nauert will be the State Department's first official spokesperson under the Trump Administration, the agency announced Monday.

Nauret has appeared on Fox & Friends since 2012 and has been with the network for the majority of her career. She also had a brief stint at ABC News, where she was nominated for an Emmy.

In a statement, the State Department noted her experience covering the 9/11 terror attacks, the Iraq war, and the genocide in Dafur, Sudan.

"Heather's media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the Administration's foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world," the State Department said.

Acting spokesperson Mark Toner has represented the State Department in the first months of the Trump Administration. He was deputy spokesperson for the department during former President Barack Obama's administration.

President Donald Trump has praised Fox & Friends in the past, calling it "amazing," and has cited reports from the early morning shows on his Twitter account.

Nauert is a graduate from Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C., and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.