MPW
Search
Mergers and AcquisitionsWhole Foods Stock Is Jumping on Rumors Albertsons Wants to Buys It
A Whole Foods Market Inc. Location Ahead Of Earnings Figures
Mergers and AcquisitionsLVMH Billionaire Bernard Arnault to Take Full Control of Christian Dior
French luxury group LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault attends the inaugural visit of the French prime minister to the Guerlain production centre "La Ruche" in Chartres, central France, on February 6, 2015. AFP PHOTO / GUILLAUME SOUVANT (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)
The Future of Startup InnovationCan VR Help Your Coworkers Be More Empathetic?
The Future of Startup InnovationClothing Made From…Crab Shells?
Tidal Vision’s “Tidal Scrub” sponge is antimicrobial, biodegradable, and made from a material extracted from discarded crab shells.
Politics

Fox News Reporter Tapped to Be Trump’s New State Department Spokeswoman

Jennifer Calfas
7:42 AM ET

Former Fox News host Heather Nauert will be the State Department's first official spokesperson under the Trump Administration, the agency announced Monday.

Nauret has appeared on Fox & Friends since 2012 and has been with the network for the majority of her career. She also had a brief stint at ABC News, where she was nominated for an Emmy.

In a statement, the State Department noted her experience covering the 9/11 terror attacks, the Iraq war, and the genocide in Dafur, Sudan.

"Heather's media experience and long interest in international affairs will be invaluable as she conveys the Administration's foreign policy priorities to the American people and the world," the State Department said.

Acting spokesperson Mark Toner has represented the State Department in the first months of the Trump Administration. He was deputy spokesperson for the department during former President Barack Obama's administration.

President Donald Trump has praised Fox & Friends in the past, calling it "amazing," and has cited reports from the early morning shows on his Twitter account.

Nauert is a graduate from Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C., and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE