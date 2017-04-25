Finance
Search
The Future of Startup InnovationCan VR Help Your Coworkers Be More Empathetic?
The Future of Startup InnovationClothing Made From…Crab Shells?
Tidal Vision’s “Tidal Scrub” sponge is antimicrobial, biodegradable, and made from a material extracted from discarded crab shells.
The Future of Startup InnovationCan You Innovate Your Way to Better Beef, Chicken, or Fish?
The Future of Startup InnovationHalt Hackers in Their Tracks With This Simple Key
The Future of Startup Innovation

This App Promises to Help You Save Money—By Spending It

Ryan Derousseau
6:30 AM ET

Noah Kerner understood the value of a dollar early in life. As a child, he sold baseball cards for quick profits. While he worked in an early job as a bank teller, he moonlighted as a tennis coach and a DJ.

Kerner is now the CEO of Acorns, a company dedicated to helping Americans do what research proves they cannot: save money. The National Institute on Retirement Security estimates the U.S. retirement savings deficit—the gap between how much should be saved to maintain living standards and how much actually is—to be as much as $14 trillion. Meanwhile, 28% of people between ages 30 and 44 have no retirement savings at all, according to the Federal Reserve. Acorns wants to turn these people into involuntary savers.

Fortune Magazine 

Here’s how it works. First, you link your debit or credit card to the Acorns mobile app. Then you go about your usual spending routine: Buy a coffee, hail a cab, see a movie. With every purchase, Acorns rounds its cost up to the nearest dollar—then takes the difference and invests it into index funds. Over time, spare change adds up.

Acorns “practically removes” the need “to think about savings,” says Marina Dimova, an executive at Ideas42, a behavioral design firm.

Today Acorns touts 1.7 million users averaging savings of $750 a year. In return, the company charges $1 per month for accounts under $5,000 and 0.25% per year for accounts above that. Last year Acorns secured $35 million in funding from investors. It also partnered with Airbnb and Blue Apron.

There are limits to the impact that Acorns (and rivals Digit and Qapital) can make. Someone with the median U.S. income of $47,000 needs more than $400,000 to safely retire at 65.

But the premise is sound. Kerner says Acorns “nudges” customers to boost their withdrawals. For Americans to successfully retire, and Acorns to survive, a nudge must eventually become a norm.

This article is part of "The Future of Startup Innovation" package that appears in the May 1, 2017 issue of Fortune magazine. Click here to read more from the series.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE