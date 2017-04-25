If we were to colonize Mars tomorrow, would you go? We recently asked business leaders this question and received a mixed bag of responses. Neha Narkhede of Confluent said "absolutely not." Hadi Partovi of Code.org, on the the other hand, said he would consider going 10 years after colonizing starts. Philip Krim of Casper and Rachel Weiss of L'Oréal each said they would need more information before making a decision. Others were more enthusiastic, including Dave Elkington of InsideSales.com who said, "Oh, I'm in for sure. Are you kidding? I'd go today." Patrick Bass of ThyssenKrupp was less committed, saying he would like to visit, but there's "no place like home." Watch the video above to hear the rest of the responses.