CEO Daily: Tuesday, 25th April

• Trade Skirmishes on the Wisconsin Border Spread to Lumber

The U.S. is imposing anti-dumping duties on imports of Canadian lumber, in the latest sign of the administration’s willingness to escalate disputes over trade that it considers unfair. The tariffs, averaging 20% by value on nearly $6 billion of imports, marginally pushing up the cost of a key material for the housing market. Commerce Secretary linked the action to Canada’s decision to restrict imports of highly filtered milk protein products from the U.S., used by cheesemakers. The actions on both sides are essentially saber-rattling ahead of much broader talks expected later this summer on adjusting the terms of NAFTA (a deal that doesn’t cover either Canadian cheese or softwood lumber). Fortune

• ‘They Need to Adore Me, So Christian Dior Me,’ Says Arnault

Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind French luxury giant LVMH, announced plans for his family to take full control of Christian Dior SE by paying 12 billion euros ($13 billion) for the 25.9% stake that they don’t already own. The deal aims to simplify LVMH’s shareholder structure and fully integrate the Christian Dior Couture fashion and accessory business into LVMH, which will end up a more highly geared company after paying 6.6 billion euros for CDC. LVMH’s shares rose by more than 4% on the news, extending a run of new record highs, while Christian Dior’s rose 12%. Reuters

• Albertsons Wants Something Healthy

Albertsons, the U.S.’s third-biggest food retailer after Wal-Mart and Kroger, is considering a bid for Whole Foods, the Financial Times reports. Coming only a month after news of talks with Sprouts Farmers Market , the news is further evidence of Albertsons desire to make a splash in the organic food business. The underperforming organic food store has been targeted by activist investor Jana Partners, which announced earlier this month it had built a 9% stake and wanted radical change. The FT suggested that others such as Kroger or international groups like Germany’s Metro could also be interested—if they can look past Whole Foods’ net debt of $14 billion. FT, metered access

• Saudi’s Vision for the Future Gets Blurred

Saudi Arabia’s plan to wean itself off the oil business by selling stakes in its national oil company and reinvesting the money in other direction is running into trouble. The government backtracked over the weekend on planned cuts in public-sector pay after stiffer-than-expected resistance. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports that bankers working on the Saudi Aramco privatization are arguing that it is probably worth 25% less than the $2 trillion valuation that the Kingdom initially sought. The temptation to pump up Aramco’s valuation by keeping oil prices higher in the short run is strong, and will be a key factor as it decides whether to support an extension of the OPEC deal on output restraint that is due to end in June. Wall Street Journal, Subscription required