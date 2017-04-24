Entertainment
Search
LeadershipDon’t Ask the Only Woman in the Meeting to Take Notes
RecallHash Browns Recalled Because They May Contain Chopped Up Golf Balls
Hash Browns--Potatoes
UberFormer Lyft Driver Sues Uber Over ‘Hell’ Tracking Program
lyft uber lawsuit hell program track drivers
FCCFCC Chairman Expected to Unveil Strategy to Reverse Net Neutrality
Pai, Chairman of U.S Federal Communications Commission, delivers his keynote speech at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Striking Writers Rally At Time Warner Center In New York
Photograph by Stephen Chernin—Getty Stephen Chernin Getty Images
writers strike

WGA Overwhelmingly Votes to Approve Strike Amid Negotiations

Lisa Marie Segarra
Apr 24, 2017

Approximately 96% of Writers Guild of America members voted to authorize a strike beginning May 2 if a new contract has not been agreed upon by then.

More than 6,000 members voted, which comprises 67.5% of eligible members, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers previously announced that negotiations would resume on Tuesday.

For the 2007-08 writers strike, approximately 90% of participating members voted to strike.

"The companies are committed to reaching a deal at the bargaining table that keeps the industry working," the AMPTP told the Hollywood Reporter. "The 2007 Writers Strike hurt everyone. Writers lost more than $287 million in compensation that was never recovered, deals were canceled, and many writers took out strike loans to make ends meet."

The writers argued that they are not being paid enough as studios are ordering fewer episodes per season, the New York Times reported.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE