Approximately 96% of Writers Guild of America members voted to authorize a strike beginning May 2 if a new contract has not been agreed upon by then.

More than 6,000 members voted, which comprises 67.5% of eligible members, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers previously announced that negotiations would resume on Tuesday.

For the 2007-08 writers strike, approximately 90% of participating members voted to strike.

"The companies are committed to reaching a deal at the bargaining table that keeps the industry working," the AMPTP told the Hollywood Reporter. "The 2007 Writers Strike hurt everyone. Writers lost more than $287 million in compensation that was never recovered, deals were canceled, and many writers took out strike loans to make ends meet."

The writers argued that they are not being paid enough as studios are ordering fewer episodes per season, the New York Times reported.