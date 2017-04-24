Leadership
Search
UberBlocked Traffic, Immolated Cars: Uber’s Problems in Africa
A policeman intervenes as Kenyan taxi drivers signed up to ride-hailing service Uber attempt to eject a passenger from an Uber operating taxis during a strike in Nairobi
Term SheetTerm Sheet — Monday, April 24
Elon MuskElon Musk Invented Neuralink Because He’s Worried About a Terminator-Style Attack By Artificial Intelligence
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
TelevisionVideo-Streaming Service Hulu Walks Fine Line Between Disruption and the Status Quo
Hulu TCA Presentation
The 44th President of The United States Barack Obama, poses backstage at The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "Arthur Miller's The Price" on Broadway at The American Airlines Theatre on February 24, 2017 in New York City.
Bruce Glikas—FilmMagic/Getty Images Bruce Glikas Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Barack Obama

Watch Live: Former President Barack Obama’s University of Chicago Speech

Tara John
Updated: 9:03 AM ET | Originally published: 8:59 AM ET

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will hold his first public event Monday since leaving the White House in January.

Obama will give his first major public speech to community leaders, college students from the area and organizers at the University of Chicago, which will be the site of his presidential library. Chicago is the former president's hometown.

According to Bloomberg, the invitation-only event is being billed as part of Obama's post-presidency aim to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders." Obama represented the area where the campus is located as an Illinois state senator. He was also a law professor at the university.

Ahead of the speech, Obama spent Sunday meeting with at-risk young men and boys in his hometown. The highly-anticipated speech comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

Watch the full speech above at 12 p.m. ET.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved. Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
Home
Fortune 500
All Rankings
Tech
Leadership
Venture
Fortune Insiders
Most Powerful Women
Automotive
Careers
Energy & Environment
Executive Travel
Finance
Health
TIME Health
International
Looking Forward
Retail
Markets
Magazine
Newsletters
Videos
Fortune Conferences
Follow FORTUNE