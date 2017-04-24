Watch Live: Former President Barack Obama’s University of Chicago Speech

Updated: 9:03 AM ET | Originally published: 8:59 AM ET

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will hold his first public event Monday since leaving the White House in January.

Obama will give his first major public speech to community leaders, college students from the area and organizers at the University of Chicago, which will be the site of his presidential library . Chicago is the former president's hometown.

According to Bloomberg , the invitation-only event is being billed as part of Obama's post-presidency aim to "encourage and support the next generation of leaders." Obama represented the area where the campus is located as an Illinois state senator. He was also a law professor at the university.

Ahead of the speech, Obama spent Sunday meeting with at-risk young men and boys in his hometown. The highly-anticipated speech comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.

Watch the full speech above at 12 p.m. ET.