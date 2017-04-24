Tech
Nintendo

You Can Get the Last NES Classic Editions at Best Buy Starting Monday

Lucinda Shen
8:31 AM ET

Best Buy is once again selling the NES Classic Edition—though only in stores.

Starting Monday, the last few shipments of the mini-console will be available on a first-come first-serve basis in U.S. Best Buy (bby) locations, according to a store spokesperson to the Verge.

So far, the console has been hugely popular. When it first launched in November, the system seemed to fly off shelves as quickly as retailers could stock it.

That said, fans of the console should be prepared for some waiting tomorrow—especially since Nintendo decided to discontinue the item earlier this month despite massive demand.

