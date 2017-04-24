Hash Browns Recalled Because They May Contain Chopped Up Golf Balls

Frozen hash browns made by McCain Foods USA, Inc. were recalled because some of the products "may be contaminated with extraneous golf ball materials."

The Food and Drug Administration announced that consumption of the contaminated hash browns " may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth."

The recalled products include Roundy’s Brand 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns.

The only hash browns being recalled were distributed after Jan. 19. The production code is B170119, which can be found on the back of the packaging.

Anyone who has already purchased the recalled hash browns should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased, according to the FDA.

The Roundy’s products are distributed at Mariano's, Metro Market, and Pick ‘n Save supermarkets in Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Harris Teeter products are distributed in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia and Maryland.