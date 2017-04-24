Frito-Lay is voluntarily recalling two jalapeño flavored potato-chip products over Salmonella fears.

The company says in a press statement that the recall of jalapeño flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips was due to the potential presence of salmonella in its seasoning.

The packets affected by the recall have a 'guaranteed fresh' date of July 4 or prior. Packets of the products in multipacks, with a 'use by' date of June 20 or prior, are also being recalled.

According to the FDA , no illness related to this issue has been confirmed. "This action is the direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella" Frito-Lay says. "The company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution."

Salmonella can cause fatal infections among children, the elderly and people with reduced immune systems. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.