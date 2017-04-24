Emmanuel Macron, a 39 year-old former banker who started his own political movement, has won the first round of France's presidential election, with an estimated 23.9% of the vote and will contest a second-round run-off with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who took 21.4% of the vote after a weak end to her campaign.

Macron is overwhelming favorite to win the run-off on May 7: Not only is he popular in his own right, but two of the losing candidates, Francois Fillon and Benoit Hamon, have already endorsed him. Not a single opinion poll has suggested that the Front National leader Le Pen can beat him in the second round, and most polls predict a 2-1 margin of victory for Macron. Here's a quick run-down of who wins and who loses as a result.

WINNERS:

France: The Continent's second-biggest economy has rejected the temptation to give in to populists from both the right (in the form of Le Pen) and the left (in the form of Jean-Luc Mélenchon). It has chosen a candidate who embraces the realities the modern world—technology, highly fluid labor and capital markets, and the need to cooperate with other countries, notably in Europe, rather than pursue an illusion of national security and well-being in isolationism and nationalism. Business: Macron's program is built on the desire to roll back a French state that currently consumes 56% of national income, the highest of any advanced economy. He has promised sharp cuts in taxes on payrolls and corporate income taxes, and a thorough simplification of France's complex pension system. Businesses will also get more freedom to strike pay deals with their workforces. While he's less clear on how that will be funded, his sincerity can't be doubted. He had left the administration of current President Francois Hollande after his proposed reforms to the labor market were watered down by the Socialist Party. The Young: At 39 years old, Macron would be the youngest person to lead France since Napoleon Bonaparte, and the first digital native to do so. That means millennials are likely to be among the biggest beneficiaries of any further reforms to a labor market that strongly protects those who already have a job, but scares business off making any new hires. Even after a year of falling unemployment, 23.6% of French under-25s are without work. Macron's rhetoric also suggests that he'll be less tolerant of the vested interests that stand in the way of France's startups. Martin Schulz: The man who is leading the German Social Democrats' campaign to end 12 years of center-right rule under Angela Merkel in September will be mightily relieved. Not only does Macron's victory prove that a center-left platform is still electable after a torrid decade for Europe's traditional left, but victory for Le Pen or Mélenchon would have caused a hardening of German attitudes towards the EU that would have benefited Merkel and other right-wing parties more. Schulz will now be able to offer German voters the prospect of a more harmonious Franco-German axis—which historically means a more effective EU—than at any time since the financial crisis. The euro and the EU: The single currency leapt 2% against the dollar after the poll results on Sunday, because Macron is committed to both it and the other key projects of the European Union. By contrast, Le Pen and Mélenchon had threatened to wreck the EU by abandoning the euro . International investors who had dumped French bonds and stocks ahead of the election are flooding back in: The CAC40 stock index rose over 4% early Monday, led by the banks, who had most to lose from the populists' euro threat. With the Netherlands also having soundly rejected populism in elections in March, the European Central Bank, which had identified political risk as the biggest threat to the Eurozone economy this year , may now have the confidence to tighten monetary policy faster. That could cause the euro to rebound further and faster against the dollar.

LOSERS: