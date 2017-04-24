Bill O’Reilly Is Back With a Free Episode of His ‘No Spin News’ Podcast

For the first time since Fox News cut ties with the star anchor, Bill O'Reilly will speak publicly to an audience.

O'Reilly's podcast, "The No Spin News," returns at 7 p.m. E.T. on Monday, according to his website . It will be free to hear through Sunday, after which point listeners will have to pay a subscription price.

The former host of The O'Reilly Factor announced "a previously planned vacation " earlier this month amid a New York Times ' report that said Fox and the anchor had paid millions to settle sexual harassment claims.

That vacation eventually became permanent , with O'Reilly saying the departure was "disheartening" as it was based on "unfounded claims" in a statement.