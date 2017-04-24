The President of Carnival Cruise Lines on Her Journey to Success

Since she went to Europe as a young girl, Christine Duffy always knew she wanted to work in the travel industry. Her first career goal was to be a Pan Am flight attendant, but she was ultimately denied because she was two inches shorter than the required height. Today, she is the President of Carnival Cruise Lines, which hosts 4.5 million passengers annually. Duffy values taking care of her employees as much as taking care of guests, providing on-site child care and a health clinic at the company's headquarters. As a leader, she values empathy, diversity, and investing in the things that matter. Listen to this week’s episode of our Fortune Unfiltered podcast below to learn more about her journey to success.

Click here to listen to other Fortune Unfiltered episodes.